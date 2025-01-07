McDonald's Launches McValue Menu With $1 Deals, Free Fries, Big Perks

The fast-food chain has officially debuted its new McValue menu on Tuesday, Jan. 7, McDonald's said in a news release. U.S. customers can enjoy deals like the new "Buy One, Add One for $1" offer and the popular $5 Meal Deal.

The McValue menu also introduces exclusive app deals, including free medium fries with a $1 purchase every Friday throughout 2025 and a complimentary McCrispy chicken sandwich for first-time app users.

Owners of the roughly 13,500 restaurants nationwide can also add their own flair and unique deals tailored to their communities.

"From deals on their personal go-to order to universal favorites like the $5 Meal Deal, we’re excited to give fans more ways to save every time they visit one of our restaurants," said McDonald's USA president Joe Erlinger.

Breakfast lovers can start their day with pairings like a sausage McMuffin and hash browns. Lunch and dinner options include favorites such as the six-piece chicken McNuggets or a double cheeseburger.

McDonald's is also teaming up with actor and wrestling icon John Cena.

"The fact that fans can mix and match with the new McValue menu to get great deals on the food they love is going to be an absolute game-changer," Cena said.

McDonald's will also offer more than $3 million in promotions through January. Perks include one free month of YouTube TV, Tinder Gold premium access, and free Wi-Fi on American Airlines flights.

You can learn more about the McValue menu on the McDonald's website.

