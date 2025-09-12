McDonald's Chief Sounds Alarm On US Consumer Feeling Squeezed

In an interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box earlier this month, Kempczinski described a “two-tier economy” in which higher-income consumers remain confident while lower- and middle-income Americans are under mounting pressure when they eat out.

He said recent sales analysis shows the divide growing, with value-focused guests pulling back or trading down.

To meet the moment, McDonald’s is leaning harder into deals. The chain is rolling out an Extra Value lineup that includes a $5 Sausage McMuffin meal and an $8 Big Mac meal, part of a broader effort to bring value-seeking customers back and stabilize traffic, Kempczinski said.

He framed value as central to near-term strategy as inflation and household budgets continue to pinch the brand’s core guests.

Kempczinski also noted cost pressures on franchisees and addressed the company’s international outlook, calling the Chinese market strategically important even as global demand stays uneven.

The aim, he said, is to balance affordability for consumers with sustainable unit economics for operators while keeping long-term growth investments on track.

When a bellwether like McDonald’s flags consumer strain, it often reflects broader stress across discretionary spending, especially among households most sensitive to food inflation and higher living costs.

Expect more fast-food rivals to spotlight value as they chase price-conscious diners.

Born in Boston and raised in Cincinnati, the 56-year-old Kempczinski is the son of a vascular surgeon and a primary school teacher.

Kempczinski climbed the corporate ranks through brand and strategy roles at Procter & Gamble, Boston Consulting Group, PepsiCo, and Kraft Foods before joining McDonald’s in 2015 to lead global strategy.

He became president of McDonald’s USA in 2016, overseeing roughly 14,000 restaurants, and was elevated to CEO in November 2019 and chairman in March 2024.

He’s driven the company’s “Accelerating the Arches” strategy focused on digital, delivery, and drive-thru.

He earned a bachelor’s degree from Duke University in 1991, and an MBA from Harvard Business School in 1997. He’s an avid runner who has completed marathons.

