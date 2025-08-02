McDonald's Adds New Burger To Menu

The Daily Double, previously available only in select markets such as Chicago, Miami, and Seattle, is now being served at participating McDonald’s locations throughout the US as off Tuesday, July 22.

The burger features two seasoned beef patties, American cheese, shredded lettuce, slivered onions, mayonnaise, and two slices of tomato, offering a twist on classic McDonald’s flavors.

This new menu item is part of the McValue Meal Deal, which allows customers to pair the Daily Double with a four-piece Chicken McNuggets, small fries, and a small soft drink for $6 or $7, depending on location.

The Daily Double will remain on the menu until the end of 2025.

According to McDonald’s, the decision to expand the Daily Double to the national menu follows its popularity in regional test markets.

The company says the move is aimed at providing more variety and value to customers, though it has not indicated whether the burger will become a permanent fixture after 2025.

The Daily Double’s arrival comes as McDonald’s continues to update its menu and offer new deals to attract customers, including ongoing app-based promotions and meal bundles.

