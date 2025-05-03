May The 4th Be With You! How To Celebrate Star Wars Day Like A True Fan

Kohl's and Walmart are also stocked with Grogu dolls, action figures, and themed collectibles to bring the galaxy home. And you can find Star Wars-themed home decor, clothing, jewelry and more—as well as toys and collectibles—on Amazon.

From lightsaber duels in the living room to movie marathons, themed parties, and yes—stocking up on new collectibles—fans celebrate in countless ways. These celebrations reflect just how deeply Star Wars has woven itself into pop culture. The celebration began in 1979, when a British newspaper congratulated then-Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher with the phrase, “May the Fourth Be with You.” Since then, the date has become a global holiday for Star Wars fans.

What keeps Star Wars relevant? A universe rich with heroes, villains, rebels, and droids. It’s more than the Skywalker saga—it’s about hope, resistance, and balance. Fans connect through stories, characters, and the timeless clash between light and dark. Whether you’re watching the classic films or streaming shows like "The Mandalorian," "Ahsoka," or "Andor," the saga continues to grow in new directions.

Watching a favorite film is a go-to tradition, but there’s more to explore. In the Legends timeline, which is now non-canon under Disney continuity, Luke Skywalker marries and has a son named Ben—just one example of the lore found in Star Wars books and comics. Builders can enjoy immersive fun building the Millennium Falcon out of 7,541 Lego blocks, while gamers dive into action with titles like Battlefront II or Jedi: Survivor.

May the 4th is also about community. Fans host themed parties, share fan art, attend trivia nights, or join cosplay events. Groups like the 501st Legion—a worldwide fan group known for its screen-accurate villain costumes—often volunteer at hospitals and charity events, turning their love of Star Wars into real-world good. It’s a celebration of shared imagination and fandom.

Whether you’re building a droid, reading a comic, or rewatching your favorite scenes, May the 4th is a chance to celebrate a galaxy that continues to inspire. May the Fourth be with you.

