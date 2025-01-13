Massive Drug Trafficking Network Dismantled In Hudson Valley, 7 Arrested

Seven individuals, including network leaders, were busted Friday, Jan. 10, following a yearlong investigation led by the Attorney General’s Organized Crime Task Force and the New York State Police Special Investigations Unit.

Authorities seized over 10,500 fentanyl-laced pills worth $75,000, more than eight kilograms of cocaine valued at $200,000, three firearms, including a ghost gun, and $14,000 in cash, James said.

James said Ulster County resident Nicole Kane of Highland played a key role by sourcing drugs from other members, including Daquan Killian, Romell Hearn, and Jonte Hatcher, for resale from her home and other locations.

Hearn and Dwan Scafe operated out of a stash house in Poughkeepsie, distributing large quantities of drugs, including at a local AutoZone parking lot. Hatcher made cocaine and counterfeit oxycodone sales in Poughkeepsie, as well as near the Newburgh Mall in Orange County.

The 155-count indictment, unsealed in Dutchess County Court, charges the defendants with crimes ranging from criminal sale of a controlled substance to operating as major traffickers, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Those charged include Damian Cunningham, age 40, Mount Vernon; Shamique Delaine, age 33, Poughkeepsie; Jonte Hatcher, a.k.a. “Diggs,” age 41, Poughkeepsie; Romell Hearn, a.k.a. “Mel,” age 45, Poughkeepsie; Nicole Kane, age 36, Highland; Daquan Killian, age 32, Poughkeepsie, and Dwan Scafe, age 36, Poughkeepsie

This investigation involved cooperation from numerous agencies, including the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, and the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

