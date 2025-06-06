Massive Cucumber Recall Expands To Include Snack Trays, Salsa

TGD Cuts, LLC of Jessup, Maryland, announced it is voluntarily recalling several cucumber-containing products distributed under multiple brands.

The affected items — including pre-packaged salsas, salads, and produce trays — were made using cucumbers from Bedner Growers Inc., the same Florida-based supplier at the center of a nationwide recall and Salmonella outbreak that has sickened at least 45 people and hospitalized 16 across 18 states.

The recalled products from TGD Cuts have “use by” dates between Monday, May 19 and Wednesday, May 28 and were shipped to foodservice and retail locations in Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and North Carolina.

Cucumbers sold at Walmart and Big Y Foods were also part of the initial Bedner Growers recall.

There have been no reported illnesses tied to the newly recalled items, and they are no longer believed to be in circulation due to their limited shelf life.

Still, customers are urged to check refrigerators and discard any affected products or return them for a refund.

Among the items included in the expanded recall are:

5-pound tubs of mild salsa

Cucumber and grape tomato snack trays

Unpeeled cucumber spears and slices

Prepackaged mild and hot salsa 12-ounce tubs

See the full product list and UPC codes on the FDA’s website.

Cucumbers from Bedner Growers were previously recalled after testing revealed potential Salmonella contamination. The earlier recall impacted multiple retailers, including Target, Walmart, and Big Y, with cucumbers distributed to 18 states including New York, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina.

Consumers with questions can contact TGD Cuts at (410)-799-5700, Monday through Friday, between 6:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. EST.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.