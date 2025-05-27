Mass Shooting At CT Mall Injures 5, Report Says: What We Know

The attack at the Brass Mill Center in Waterbury is believed to have been targeted and stemmed from a conflict that escalating, leaving five people injured abc7 reports, citing a statement from police at a press briefing.

The mall was placed on lockdown following the 4:40 p.m. incident, the outlet said. The gunman remains at large, police told abc7.

Gov. Ned Lamont released the following statement:

"This afternoon there was a tragic mass shooting at the Bass Mill Center in Waterbury, a place where everyone should feel safe. We are grateful to law enforcement, who acted swiftly. Details are still forthcoming, but the [CT State Police] will be assisting [Waterbury police] with the investigation.

"Our hearts break for the Waterbury community, the victims, and their families who have been impacted by this incident."

Daily Voice has reached out to local police for details.

