Masked Thieves Break Into Rockland Home, Steal BMW While Family Slept: Report

The home invasion happened around 4:20 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 4, in the Viola section of Monsey, The Monsey Scoop reported.

According to the outlet, the thieves ransacked the home, taking expensive pocketbooks, a briefcase, religious items, and the family’s keys before driving off in one of the family’s cars, a BMW.

The homeowner described the experience as “terrifying” and said it could have easily “ended differently,” though also expressed confidence in Ramapo Police to solve the case, The Monsey Scoop reported.

The incident is under investigation by Ramapo Police.

