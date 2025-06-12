Martial Arts Instructor Admits Sexually Abusing Multiple Students In Hudson Valley (Update)

Tyler G. LeClerc, age 27, of Hyde Park, entered a guilty plea in Dutchess County Court on Thursday, June 12, admitting to five crimes stemming from repeated sexual abuse of minors he taught through LeClerc’s Martial Arts, the Dutchess County District Attorney's Office announced.

LeClerc pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree criminal sexual act and one count of first-degree attempted sexual abuse—both felonies—along with two counts of forcible touching, a misdemeanor.

According to prosecutors, LeClerc admitted in court that he engaged in oral sexual conduct with minors on multiple occasions—once in March 2023 in the Town of Lagrange and again in March 2024 in Pleasant Valley—while he was over the age of 21 and the victims were under 17.

He also admitted to attempting sexual contact with a child under 13 in April and October 2024, and to forcibly touching the intimate parts of two others for his own sexual gratification between May 2023 and February 2025.

LeClerc, previously indicted in March on 42 criminal charges—including sexual abuse, forcible touching, and criminal sexual acts—was first arrested in February after New York State Police received a child sexual abuse report. Investigators later revealed he had victimized multiple children over several years while employed as an instructor at LeClerc’s Martial Arts, which once operated in Dutchess and Ulster counties. All locations are now listed as permanently closed.

District Attorney Anthony Parisi said the plea agreement was made in full alignment with the victims’ families.

"This plea agreement was made following the unanimous request of the victims’ parents, who wished to spare their children the emotional trauma of testifying in a public trial," Parisi said, adding, "Our office’s top priority has always been the well-being of the victims, and this resolution reflects the families’ desire to achieve justice while protecting their children from further harm.”

LeClerc remains held at the Dutchess County Jail on $200,000 cash bail, $400,000 bond, or $2 million partially secured bond.

Judge Jessica Segal, who presided over the case, adjourned sentencing to Wednesday, September 3. Under the plea deal, LeClerc is expected to receive a sentence between 10 and 12 years in prison.

