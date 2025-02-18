Martha Stewart's Restaurant Inspired By Her Hudson Valley Farmhouse Opening Second Location

The Bedford by Martha Stewart at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Ledyard is expected to open in the fall. The restaurant in the Grand Pequot Tower will be her second location for The Bedford, joining one at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino that opened in 2022.

The concept is inspired by Stewart's 1925 country farmhouse in Bedford, New York.

"We have worked so hard to perfect this beautiful and inviting space, as well as curate a delicious variety of my most favored food and beverages recipes, which we are excited for guests to enjoy later this year," Stewart said in a post on her website.

The Bedford will combine elegance with warmth, featuring a menu that includes the Westport resident's Kurobuta pork chops, Niçoise salad, and family recipe pierogies. Guests can also enjoy signature cocktails like the "Martha-tini" and frozen pomegranate "Martha-rita."

For the first time, the restaurant will serve breakfast alongside brunch, lunch, and dinner. It will also use locally sourced ingredients with seasonal updates to the menu.

Foxwoods is also preparing for the spring opening of Momosan, a high-end Japanese restaurant created by "Iron Chef" star Masaharu Morimoto.

