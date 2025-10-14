Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Married Couple Dead In Massachusetts Highway Plane Crash

The two people killed in a plane crash Monday, Oct. 13 on a Massachusetts highway have been identified as a married couple from Rhode Island, published reports confirm.

Thomas and Agatha "Aggie" Perkins

 Photo Credit: Aggie K Perkins
The fiery crash on I-195

 Photo Credit: Matthew Neto
Cecilia Levine
Thomas Perkins, 68, and his wife, Agatha Perkins, 66, of Middletown, RI, were found in the fuselage of the small plane that went down on the median of I-195 in Dartmouth during morning rush hour, CBS News says, citing the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.

The NTSB said the Socata TBM-700 crashed after departing New Bedford Regional Airport.

Video taken by Fall River resident Matthew Neto shows the fiery plane in the median.

