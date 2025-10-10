Markets Tumble As Trump Escalates Trade Fight, Threatening 100% Tariffs On Chinese Imports

Trump said on Friday afternoon, Oct. 10 that the US will impose an additional one hundred percent tariff on Chinese goods beginning Saturday, Nov. 1, calling it retaliation for Beijing’s “extraordinarily aggressive position on trade” following new export controls on rare-earth minerals.

The move marks a significant escalation after a period of partial de-escalation in May 2025.

Trump said the administration will also impose new export controls on “critical software,” and warned the measures could take effect sooner depending on China’s actions.

Major indexes fell sharply by the close, with the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all sliding as investors braced for steeper costs, renewed supply chain stress, and a potential hit to corporate earnings. The S&P 500 index fell over 2 percent on Friday, its biggest drop since April.

The announcement also threw upcoming diplomacy into doubt. A meeting later this month between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping is now in jeopardy, with Trump saying “there seems to be no reason to do so.”

He framed the tariff as necessary to counter China’s tightening grip on materials critical to high-tech manufacturing.

The White House did not immediately release product-by-product details. Businesses with exposure to China-linked inputs and sales warned of higher prices and potential delays as they assess the new rules and prepare contingency plans ahead of the effective date.

