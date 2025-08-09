Mariano Rivera Tears Achilles At Yankees Old-Timers’ Day: ‘It’s Worse Than We Thought’

Hall of Fame closer Mariano Rivera reportedly tore his Achilles tendon during Saturday's Old-Timers' Day game at Yankee Stadium and will require surgery, according to a report from The Athletic citing former great Roger Clemens.

Another injury for the Bronx Bombers.

“We all thought it was a hamstring, but I think it’s a little worse than that,” Clemens told WFAN.

"It was a fun day until we heard about Mariano. Mariano hurt his Achilles," the seven-time Cy Young Award winner told WFAN broadcaster Suzyn Waldman. "I don't know what was going on. We all thought it was a hamstring, but I think it's a little worse than that. I think he's at the hospital now. Unbelievable."

Rivera can be seen shooting a single off Andy Pettitte during the game in the bottom half of the inning before coming up lame in centerfield during the top of the next inning while Willie Randolph was at bat.

In video shared of the soft single hit on Saturday afternoon, Rivera can be seen taking a step before crumbling to the ground in pain.

According to the New York Post, Rivera had plans to speak with scuffling reliever Devin Williams, but injured himself during the game before he had a chance to set the young flamethrower straight.

FOX Sports reported that Rivera's agent confirmed the injury, and the only unanimous Hall of Famer in MLB history is set to undergo surgery this week to make emergency repairs.

"Wearing the pinstripes is determination, passion, power, and love," he said."

Exit Sandman.

