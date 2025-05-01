Man's Social Media Threats Lead To Discovery Of Arsenal In His Hudson Valley Home: Police

The search warrant was executed early Wednesday morning, April 30, at a residence at 234 Heritage Ln. in Chester, the Town of Chester Police Department announced.

The search stemmed from an investigation into threatening social media posts that included images of a firearm, police said.

During the operation, officers found three handguns and several large-capacity ammunition magazines.

The 23-year-old male resident, whose name has not yet been released, was arrested and charged with several counts of third- and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He was arraigned in Middletown City Court and remanded to Orange County Jail in lieu of $75,000 cash bail or $150,000 secured bond, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.