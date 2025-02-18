Man's Ride Offer To Student At Bus Stop Prompts Investigation In Rockland

On Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, the Ramapo Police Department received a report from a parent about a concerning interaction at a school bus stop in Airmont, the department announced on Saturday, Feb. 15.

According to police, the parent stated that a male driver of a white SUV stopped at the bus stop and offered a ride to her daughter. The student declined, and the vehicle drove away.

Detectives immediately launched an investigation, reviewing video footage, license plate reader data, DMV records, and other investigative techniques to identify the driver. Police determined that the man, a resident of Airmont, had no prior reports of similar behavior.

When interviewed, the driver stated that he had offered the ride due to cold temperatures, as he had done for others in his community before without issue. After speaking with detectives, he acknowledged that such actions could be perceived as concerning. His account of the incident matched the student’s statement, confirming that after she declined the offer, the driver asked again if she was sure before driving away.

Police confirmed that no criminal offense was committed under New York State law and that there was no probable cause for an arrest. However, officers strongly advised the man against offering rides under these circumstances in the future, the department said.

Following the incident, Ramapo Police increased their presence at the bus stop, using both officers and an unmanned aerial system for added security. Authorities also reminded parents to use this as an opportunity to discuss school bus stop safety and "stranger danger" awareness with their children.

