Man With Four Prior DWIs Crashes SUV Into Boulder, Arrested Again In Rockland: Police

The incident happened Saturday, Aug. 30, around 6:45 p.m. on North Liberty Drive (Route 202) and Elm Avenue in Tomkins Cove, the Stony Point Police Department said in an announcement on Saturday, Sept. 6.

Officers responded to several 911 calls reporting a one-car crash and found a black SUV with heavy front-end damage on the northbound shoulder. The vehicle had struck a boulder, a utility pole, and a large sign, police said.

Standing next to the wrecked SUV was the alleged driver, Paul Hansen, 50, of Stony Point, who admitted to being behind the wheel, according to authorities.

Police said Hansen showed signs of intoxication, including glassy eyes, slurred speech, and difficulty standing. He refused to answer questions, perform field sobriety tests, or take a breath test, the department added.

Hansen was arrested and charged with aggravated DWI, operating a vehicle without an interlock device, refusal to take a breath test, aggravated unlicensed operation, and other violations.

Officers later found that Hansen has four prior DWI convictions, a revoked driver’s license, and a court order requiring him to use an ignition interlock device.

He was arraigned in Stony Point Justice Court and remanded to the Rockland County Jail due to his prior convictions. He returned to court on Thursday, Sept. 4.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.