Man Who Traveled Across NY To Kill Ex-Wife's Partner Apprehended In Hudson Valley, Police Say

State Police troopers responded to a Columbia County 911 broadcast about the suspect on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

The suspect, Andrew J. Case, age 41, of West Seneca, in Erie County, was located and arrested on Route 9 in the Columbia County town of Greenport, according to police.

An investigation determined he was en route to Westchester County with three shotguns, police said.

Case was charged with:

Attempted murder,

Attempted assault,

Criminal use of a firearm,

Driving while intoxicated.

Case was arraigned in the town of Claverack Court and remanded to the Columbia County Jail without bail prior to his next scheduled court appearance.

