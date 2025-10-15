Man Who Pistol-Whipped Burger King Employee In NY Robbery Learns Fate: DA

Joseph Rico of Poughkeepsie, 50, was sentenced to 15 years in prison in Orange County Court on Tuesday, Oct. 14, after previously pleading guilty to first-degree robbery in connection with a March 2025 incident, Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler announced on Wednesday, Oct. 15.

The robbery happened on Thursday, March 27, at the Burger King on Windsor Highway in New Windsor, where Rico entered the restaurant before it opened by following employees inside, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Once in the building, Rico displayed what appeared to be a pistol and ordered workers to the ground. He then forced one employee into the office, threatened her with the weapon, and demanded she open the safe, according to court documents.

When the employee refused and tried to call 911, Rico pistol-whipped her, stole her phone, and fled the scene. The Town of New Windsor Police Department identified him as the suspect following an investigation, with help from the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department, prosecutors said.

At his plea hearing in August, Rico admitted to forcibly stealing property and using or threatening the use of a dangerous instrument during the crime.

In a statement on Wednesday, Hoovler called Rico's conduct "senseless violence."

"Even though the victim in this case avoided serious injury, the defendant nonetheless demonstrated a callous and perilous disregard for the employees who were just doing their job. A dangerous offender is off of our streets," he added.

Rico's sentence also includes five years of post-release supervision.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.