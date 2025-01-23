Man Who Murdered 9-Year-Old, Parents In Hudson Valley Convicted Of All Charges

Orange County resident Kaliek Goode-Ford of Newburgh, age 35, was convicted on Thursday, Jan. 23 on all charges connected to a January 2020 shooting in the town of Newburgh that left three people dead, Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler announced.

He now faces up to life in prison without parole when he is sentenced on Tuesday, March 18.

During the shooting, Goode-Ford entered a residence and killed Jimmy Crisantos, 27, Shatavia Crisantos, 26, and Giovanni Tambino, 9, the son of Shatavia from a previous relationship. He also tried killing a three-year-old boy by shooting him five times. The boy survived the incident, though.

After the killings, Goode-Ford discarded the gun and its magazine in the Hudson River in an attempt to cover up the crime.

Following the verdict, Hoovler condemned Goode-Ford's crimes: "The utter viciousness and senseless violence this defendant exhibited in perpetrating these awful crimes is unparalleled,” he said.

"Words fail to adequately describe the depravity of this defendant’s conduct, but the word “guilty,” as heard repeatedly from the jury today will likely ensure this convicted killer will not be free again to commit acts of violence," Hoovler continued.

Goode-Ford remains in custody at the Orange County Jail without bail.

