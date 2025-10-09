Man Tries Lighting Fire On Route 9W Bridge In Rockland County, Causes Damage: Police

Watson Germosen, 34, of Stony Point, was arrested around 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 7, following an investigation into a July incident on the James A. Farley Bridge (Route 9W) in Stony Point, the town's police department announced on Wednesday, Oct. 8.

Police said that around 9:30 p.m. on July 20, officers responded to a report of a man attempting to start a fire on the bridge using an unknown accelerant. When they arrived, officers discovered a large charred area on the concrete floor of the bridge and smelled a strong odor of gasoline.

After canvassing the area for witnesses and evidence, detectives continued the investigation and eventually identified Germosen as the suspect.

He was taken into custody at his home and charged with third- and fourth-degree criminal mischief and fifth-degree arson.

Germosen was processed at police headquarters and released with a court date scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 16, at 1:30 p.m.

