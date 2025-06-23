Man Threatened To Assassinate Former Presidential Candidate On TikTok: Feds

Steven Hartford, 37, of Shippensburg, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Tuesday, June 18, for repeatedly posting violent threats under the username “thealex13one13,” according to Acting U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus.

The threats began on July 21, 2024, after a media outlet posted a 17-second video of the female political figure with a caption asking if she might be the next Democratic nominee, the investigators explained. This was exactly one week after the assassination attempt against then-former President and candidate Donald Trump. Just minutes later, Hartford commented:

"I will assassinate her if she runs for pres.”

That same night, the outlet posted a second clip titled “Could \[the Candidate] replace Joe Biden?” Hartford allegedly replied:

“I will assassinate her.”

By the following day, he ramped up the rhetoric, posting:

“22 250 coming her way”

“5.56 for her”

“5.56 waiting for her”

The United States Secret Service launched an investigation, resulting in Hartford’s indictment for threatening a former U.S. presidential candidate.

He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, supervised release, fines, and special assessments if convicted.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney K. Wesley Mishoe.

