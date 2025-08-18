Man Strangles Girlfriend, Crashes Into Police Car, Starts 4-Hour Armed Standoff In Rockland: DA

Marcos Seda, age 41, of West Haverstraw, was arraigned in Rockland County Court on charges of second-degree kidnapping, second-degree strangulation, second-degree assault, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of a firearm, Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II announced on Monday, Aug. 18.

The charges stem from a violent incident on Saturday, July 19, around 7:45 p.m. at a residence on Matone Circle in West Haverstraw, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Prosecutors said Seda pushed his girlfriend to the ground, struck her in the face multiple times, pointed a loaded shotgun at her, and placed his hands around her neck before kicking her out of the home.

After the assault was reported, Seda allegedly fled, leading police on a high-speed chase through West Haverstraw and Clarkstown. During the pursuit, he struck a marked Haverstraw police vehicle, leaving an officer with bruises and a concussion, the DA's Office said.

Authorities said Seda then crashed his vehicle, barricaded himself inside, and pointed a shotgun at his own head. After a four-hour standoff, officers negotiated his surrender.

A search of Seda’s home uncovered a loaded pistol, two rifles, several high-capacity magazines, and a large amount of ammunition, the DA’s Office said.

The case was investigated by the Town of Haverstraw Police Department, with assistance from Clarkstown Police, New York State Police, and the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office.

If convicted, Seda faces between five and 25 years in state prison.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.