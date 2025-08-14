Man Stole Cash From 10-Year-Old Meant For His Babysitter In NY: DA

On Thursday, Aug. 14, a jury convicted Jamar Murry-El of Newburgh on all counts, including third-degree robbery, fourth-degree grand larceny, and endangering the welfare of a child. He was immediately remanded to the Orange County Jail without bail, the Orange County District Attorney's Office announced.

Prosecutors said the incident happened around 5 p.m. on Oct. 18, 2024, when the victim was walking to his babysitter’s home in Newburgh carrying $200 from his parents to pay for childcare.

While the boy was on the porch, Murry-El allegedly approached and asked for $10. When told the money was for the babysitter, Murry-El forcibly took the cash and fled.

City of Newburgh Police quickly responded, located Murry-El, and identified him as the suspect, prosecutors said.

"That this defendant would choose to rob an innocent child is particularly galling," said DA David M. Hoovler on Thursday, who also added, "I commend the bravery of the young victim in this case who stood before the defendant and a jury of the defendant’s peers and spoke of the criminal acts that led to the defendant’s conviction."

Murry-El now faces up to seven years in prison when he is sentenced on Wednesday, Oct. 22.

