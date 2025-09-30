Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Accepting Nominations Now Through Monday, October 6th
Fair 79°

SHARE

Man Steals Electronics From Elementary School In NY, Caught In Another State: Police

A Connecticut man has been arrested in connection with a burglary at a Westchester County, NY school earlier this month, police announced. 

The break in happened at the Bruno M. Ponterio Ridge Street School in Rye Brook. 

The break in happened at the Bruno M. Ponterio Ridge Street School in Rye Brook. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened on the night of Monday, Sept. 8, when the Bruno M. Ponterio Ridge Street School in Rye Brook, part of the Blind Brook School District, was broken into, the Rye Brook Police Department said on Tuesday, Sept. 30. 

Several electronic devices belonging to the school district were stolen, according to authorities. 

Police began investigating and, with help from the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office, Westchester County Department of Public Safety, and the Manchester, Connecticut Police Department, identified Jarrezz Edwards, 34, of Manchester, as the suspect.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant, and on Monday, Sept. 29, Edwards was taken into custody by the East Hartford, Connecticut Police Department on separate charges. He is now awaiting extradition on the Rye Brook burglary case.

Police said the break-in appears to have been a random act and that there is no ongoing threat to the school or community.

to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE