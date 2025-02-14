Man Starts Blaze At Building He Held Insurance Policy On In Hudson Valley: Here's His Fate

Hui Zhang of Middletown was sentenced in Orange County Court on Monday, Feb. 10, to two to six years in state prison after pleading guilty to third-degree arson and second-degree bail jumping in connection with a fire in September 2021, the Orange County District Attorney's Office announced on Friday, Feb. 14.

According to court documents and statements, the incident occurred on Sept. 30, 2021, at approximately 3:30 a.m., when a fire was discovered at a building with a detached garage in the City of Port Jervis.

Investigators determined the fire had at least three points of origin and was intentionally set. Zhang, who owned the property, admitted to police that he had insurance policies on the building and had started the fire intentionally.

After being charged in 2021, Zhang did not appear in Port Jervis City Court, leading to a warrant for his arrest. Authorities later located him in New Jersey, where he was apprehended and returned to Orange County under a Governor’s Warrant.

District Attorney David M. Hoovler emphasized the gravity of Zhang’s actions:

"This defendant’s actions were both dangerous and needless and the sentence imposed reflects the seriousness of his crimes," Hoovler said, adding, "Justice will not rest in the pursuit of felony offenders who seek to avoid responsibility by fleeing the jurisdiction of the court."

