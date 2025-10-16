Man Stabbed, Robbed After Getting Off Bus At Palisades Center Mall In Rockland: 3 At Large

Officers responded around 1:35 a.m. on Thursday to the mall’s J parking lot in West Nyack following a report of an assault, the Clarkstown Police Department said.

Police said the male victim told officers he had just gotten off a Hudson Link bus after traveling from Westchester County when three unidentified men approached him, asking for directions. Moments later, the men allegedly began punching him repeatedly, police said.

During the assault, one suspect pulled out what appeared to be a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times in the head and leg, according to investigators. Before fleeing, the suspects stole the victim’s cell phone and cash.

The victim was able to walk into the mall, where he found a security officer who called 911.

He was taken to a local hospital by the Congers-Valley Cottage Volunteer Ambulance Corps and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The suspects were described as three light-skinned males, believed to be in their late teens to early 20s. One was reportedly wearing an orange hoodie.

Detectives said there is no indication of an ongoing threat to the public at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clarkstown Police Detective Bureau at (845) 639-5840. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to the Rockland County District Attorney’s Tip411 line by texting 847411 (TIP411) with the keyword ROCKLANDCODA.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

