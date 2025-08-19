Man Stabbed, Critically Injured In Early Morning Rockland County Incident

The incident happened on Tuesday, Aug. 19, around 1:15 a.m., when Spring Valley Police officers responded to 11 East Church St. for a reported stabbing, according to the department.

When officers arrived, they found a man bleeding from multiple cuts and a stab wound. He was taken to Westchester Medical Center by Spring Hill Ambulance and remains in critical condition, police said.

Spring Valley Police asked anyone with information to call 845-356-7400 or email tips@villagespringvalley.org.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.