Man Smashes Car Window, Steals Property Inside In Rockland County: Police

The arrest stemmed from police activity on Wednesday, Aug. 20, when the Spring Valley Police Department conducted a proactive vehicle larceny operation following a rise in car break-ins in the village.

While monitoring areas including Rose Avenue, Ewing Avenue, Prospect Street, and Bethune Boulevard, officers spotted a man matching descriptions from earlier incidents. The department said in an announcement on Monday, Aug. 25, that he was seen using his cellphone flashlight to peer into cars parked at 131 Bethune Blvd.

When officers approached to investigate, the suspect fled on foot but was caught a short distance away on Slinn Avenue, police said.

A search of the area then revealed a car in the lot of 90 Ewing Ave. with a shattered driver’s side window. Police said they determined that the suspect had broken into the vehicle and stolen property. Another vehicle nearby had also been entered and rummaged through, though nothing was taken, authorities added.

The suspect was identified as 28-year-old Daeshawn Wesley Outerbridge of Spring Valley. He was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal mischief, petit larceny, attempted petit larceny, and obstructing governmental administration.

Outerbridge was arraigned before Spring Valley Justice Court Judge Sweet and remanded to the Rockland County Jail.

