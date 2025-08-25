Man Shot In NY Neighborhood: 'Not Random Act,' Sheriff's Office Says

Deputies responded to Pappas Lane in Fishkill around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 23, after reports of a shooting, the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office said on Monday, Aug. 25.

One male victim was found and taken to Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. He was later transferred to Westchester Medical Center for further treatment, authorities said.

Investigators believe the shooting was not a random act and stressed that there is no danger to the general public.

The case remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau, with assistance from the New York State Police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Myers at 845-486-2049 or cmyers@dutchessny.gov. Tips can also be submitted confidentially at 845-605-2583 or dcsotips@gmail.com.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

