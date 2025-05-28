Man Sexually Abused 12-Year-Old Girl In Rockland For Nearly Year: Here's His Fate

Mauricio Sicha Torres, 36, of Valley Cottage, was sentenced on Tuesday, May 27, to seven years in state prison followed by five years of post-release supervision for the sexual abuse, Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II announced on Wednesday, May 28.

The sentencing follows Torres’s February 11 guilty plea in Rockland County Supreme Court to first-degree sexual abuse.

Prosecutors said Torres subjected a 12-year-old female child to repeated sexual abuse between September 2023 and June 2024 at a residence in Clarkstown. The abuse involved multiple acts of sexual contact beneath the child’s clothing, according to the DA’s office.

The child disclosed the abuse to a family member in July 2024, who then reported it to law enforcement, prompting an investigation by the Clarkstown Police Department.

Before his release from prison, Torres will be required to undergo a Sex Offender Registration hearing and will be mandated to register as a sex offender, officials said.

