Man Sentenced To 45 Years To Life For Brazen Orange County Double Shooting

Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that Romaine McRae, of Brooklyn, was sentenced on Monday, Jan. 6, in connection with the April 2023 incident.

As argued in court at the trial, McRae and co-defendant Dwayne Hines perpetrated a brazen double shooting and execution that occurred on Lander Street in the City of Newburgh at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Monday, April 24, 2023.

Two men at the location were shot, leaving one man dead and the other paralyzed. The investigation was led by the City of Newburgh Police Department Detective Bureau, which worked with the Orange County District Attorney’sOffice, the New York State Police, and the NYPD.

Police did not identify the victims.

The defendants were taken into custody without incident in July 2023 in Brooklyn by the city of Newburgh detectives.

Hoovler thanked all law enforcement agencies involved in the extensive investigation into the crime. He added that the work of the City of Newburgh Police Department deserves extraordinary commendation.

“The sentence imposed for this defendant, which should all but ensure he will never again be dfree to commit acts of violence, reflects the merciless carnage he perpetrated,” said Hoovler. “But for the intrepid investigation by the City of Newburgh Police Department and their dedicated Detective Bureau, this defendant might have avoided the long arm of justice.

