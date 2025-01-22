Man Sells Loaded Gun To Undercover Officer In Hudson Valley, Faces Prison Time

On Thursday, Jan. 16, 42-year-old Orange County resident Morgan Secreto of New Windsor pleaded guilty in Orange County Court to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in connection with his sale of a gun to an undercover officer, the Orange County District Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday, Jan. 22.

Prosecutors say Secreto sold a loaded Taurus .380 pistol to an undercover New York State Police officer for $1,000 in July 2024. The firearm was later confirmed to be operable.

Under a plea agreement, the District Attorney’s Office will recommend a 10-year prison sentence followed by five years of post-release supervision. Sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

"Illegally possessed firearms are the tools of the trade for drug dealers and others intent on perpetrating violent crimes," said Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler.

He added, "It requires proactive policing to interrupt the illicit sale and possession of these guns before they fall into the hands of bad actors. While I fully support the right of law-abiding citizens to legally obtain firearms, those who illegally possess or sell guns endanger us all and will face severe consequences in Orange County.”

The investigation, conducted by the New York State Police, targeted the illegal sale of firearms in and around the City of Newburgh.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.