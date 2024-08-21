Man Robbed During Attack Outside Hudson Valley Restaurant, Police Say

The incident occurred in Orange County, around 12:30 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 18, in the parking lot of You You Asian Cuisine at 465 Route 211 East in Wallkill.

According to Wallkill Police Deputy Chief Antonino Spano, the victim came to the police department to report the crime around 3 p.m., Sunday.

The man told detectives he was approached by a man in the parking lot who struck the victim and removed jewelry from his neck, while another suspect additionally struck the victim, Spano said.

According to the victim, another suspect claimed he was missing jewelry as well and pointed a handgun at the victim.

Spano said while still in the parking lot, the victim observed the individual who had struck him. While the victim verbally engaged that suspect, the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired five shots.

All parties then fled, and no injuries were reported.

The case is being investigated by Town of Wallkill Detectives with assistance from the New York State Police.

A description of the suspects was not provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detectives at 845-692-6757.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

