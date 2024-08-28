Man Rapes Hudson Valley Girl He Met Online, Then Drops Her Off At School, Police Say

Albany County resident Benjamin Randall, age 22, of Cohoes, was charged on Monday, Aug. 26, in Ulster County in Ellenville on rape charges.

According to New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel, the department received a complaint in April from the 15-year-old that she met Randall on a social media site in March.

After speaking online for several weeks, she agreed to meet with Randall after school. Randall picked her up and drove to a secluded area where he sexually assaulted the victim. He then drove her back to the school and dropped her off, Nevel said.

Randall is being held on a $10,000 bail, $10,000 bond, or $10,000 secured bond. A stay-away order of protection was issued for the victim.

Anyone with information about this case or the suspect is asked to contact the State Police Middletown at 845-344-5300.

