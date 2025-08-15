Fair 83°

Man Points Gun At Group Of Kids During Street Fight Near School In NY, Police Say

A 25-year-old man is facing felony and misdemeanor charges after allegedly pointing a gun at a group of youth during a street fight in Dutchess County, police said.

The incident happened in Poughkeepsie at the intersection of Mansion Street and Bement Avenue in front of the Warring Elementary School, police said. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 13, near Mansion Street and Bement Avenue, near the Warring Elementary School, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department said on Friday, Aug. 15. 

Officers were told a gun had been shown during the altercation before the suspect fled in a vehicle, police said. 

Soon after, patrol officers found a vehicle matching the suspect’s description and pulled it over, detaining several inside. Following an investigation, Corey Latimer Jr., age 25, was arrested, according to the department. 

Latimer is charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing, and endangering the welfare of a child. 

He was processed at police headquarters and held pending arraignment.

