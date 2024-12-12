Man On Tracks Hit, Injured By Passing Train In Rockland County

Dave Steckel of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said the incident occurred in Nanuet around 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, as the train on the Pascack Valley Line passed the unidentified man.

The train had just department Spring Valley and was due to arrive in Hoboken, New Jersey, at 1:30 p.m., when it struck the man west of Clarkstown Road.

"The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time," Steckel added.

There were no reported injuries to the 15 customers and crew on board the passing train.

MTA Police, Clarkstown Police, Nanuet EMS, and Rockland Paramedics were all on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

