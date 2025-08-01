‘Man Of God’ Mennonite Bishop With $793K Home Accused Of Starving Child In Shed

Daryl Jay Sensenig, 41, and his wife, Grace Louise Sensenig, 42, of Reinholds, were arrested after Ephrata Police responded to a violent domestic dispute on the 800 block of Laurel Ridge Road around 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 30, police said.

The couple forced the boy — a family member — to live in a wooden shed about 100 yards from their home since mid-March after he returned from a long-term boys’ camp, according to the affidavits. The child was only permitted to shower indoors once a week, had to drink from a hose, and was forced to defecate in holes he dug outside, wiping with leaves. Daryl Sensenig also tackled the boy and applied pressure to his neck during the July 30 dispute, leaving visible scratches and abrasions, the police wrote.

The boy was placed into the care of extended family as the Lancaster County Children and Youth Agency continues its investigation, authorities said.

Daryl Sensenig has served as a part-time bishop at Shalom Bible Fellowship Church in Shartlesville since February 2020, a congregation with Mennonite roots, according to his LinkedIn profile. His Instagram bio identifies him as a “man of God,” while his Facebook introduction simply reads, “I love Jesus.”

Grace Sensenig was charged with Felony Endangering the Welfare of Children.

Daryl Sensenig was charged with Felony Endangering the Welfare of Children and Misdemeanor Simple Assault.

Both were arraigned Thursday morning before Magisterial District Judge William R. Mankin II and released on $30,000 unsecured bail each, court records show. Their preliminary hearings are scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 13, before Judge Clark Bearinger.

Property records show the Sensenigs’ Reinholds home has an estimated market value of $793,000, according to Zillow.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.