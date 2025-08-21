Man Murdered At NY Hotel Near PA Border Over 'Status On Sex Offender Registry': Police Say

Officers responding to a welfare check discovered the body of Sean M. Dawson, 32, of Alfred, New York, inside his room at the Economy Inn on State Route 244 in Allegany County, approximately 30 minutes from Pennsylvania, around 10:22 a.m., investigators said. He had suffered multiple stab wounds.

Detectives determined Dawson had been visited by Briar A. York, 27, of Alfred, two days earlier. During the visit, the two discussed Dawson’s status on the sex offender registry, and York allegedly became violent, stabbing Dawson several times, according to investigators.

York attempted to clean up evidence after the killing, police said. He was arrested on Thursday and charged with Murder in the Second Degree (A-1 Felony) and Tampering with Physical Evidence (E Felony).

He was processed at SP Amity and transported to the Allegany County Jail for arraignment.

The investigation involved the Allegany County Sheriff’s Department, Village of Alfred Police, Allegany County Coroner, the NYSP Forensic Identification Unit, and the Pennsylvania State Police.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Daily Voice has contacted officials in both New York and Pennsylvania for additional details.

