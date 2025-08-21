Man Lying in Road Fatally Struck By Car In NY: Person Of Interest Found, Police Say

The incident happened on Wednesday night, Aug. 20, at around 8:30 p.m. in the area of 1016 Warburton Ave. in Yonkers, where a car struck an adult man lying in the road, Yonkers Police Lt. Robert Spink said on Thursday, Aug. 21.

According to Spink, two witnesses reported that they believed it may have been a successful suicide attempt based on the victim's statements and actions.

The car that struck the man did not stop afterwards, Spink said, adding that it was later found and a person of interest was detained. They have since been cooperative and no charges have been filed as of Thursday morning, according to Spink.

The investigation is still ongoing. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

