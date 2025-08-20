Man Killed In Construction Accident In Hudson Valley; Support Swells For Partner, Young Son

John Lust, 63, of Glen Spey, died Tuesday, Aug. 12, in a jobsite mishap in Sullivan County, according to a GoFundMe campaign. Details about the accident have not been released.

“John was a devoted life partner to Lisa and a loving father to her young son, Lucas," organizers Doug Militzer and Amy Miller wrote. "His sudden passing has left an unbearable void in our hearts — and a financial burden for his family."

The campaign, which had collected over $37,000 as of Wednesday, Aug. 20, is helping provide financial stability for Lisa and her family as they grieve.

Funds will cover immediate living expenses and help secure their future “as they navigate life without John.”

“Every contribution, no matter how small, will make a meaningful difference in their lives,” the campaign reads.

Lust’s friends and community members said they are grateful for the compassion, love, and support already shown.

Those interested in donating can do so via GoFundMe here.

