Man Killed After Motorcycle Tire Blows Out In I-87 Crash In Hudson Valley

A Putnam County man was killed in a motorcycle crash on the New York State Thruway in Ulster County after a tire blowout caused him to be thrown from his bike, authorities said.

The crash happened on I-87 North in New Paltz near Exit 18. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Ben Crnic
Martin T. Muller, 62, of Mahopac, died after a crash on Interstate 87 near Exit 18 in New Paltz around 7:43 a.m. on Tuesday, May 27, New York State Police announced on Wednesday, May 28. 

Troopers responded to reports of a motorcycle down in the northbound lanes. An initial investigation found that Muller was riding a 2009 Harley-Davidson when the rear tire blew out, causing the bike to turn sideways and roll in the left lane before coming to a stop. 

Muller was ejected from the motorcycle and landed approximately 80 feet south of the bike, police said.

New Paltz Rescue EMS performed life-saving measures at the scene, and Muller was transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

State Police said the investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

