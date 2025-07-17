Man Killed After Crashing Into Pole in NY, Police Say

The crash happened around 11:47 a.m. on Wednesday, July 16, on Ridgebury Road in the town of Wawayanda, New York State Police announced on Thursday, July 17.

An investigation revealed that the man, identified as Kevin P. Demarest, had been traveling southwest when his vehicle left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a telephone pole.

Demarest was the sole occupant of the vehicle. He was taken to Garnet Health Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries, police said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.