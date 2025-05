Boston police received a report of a jumper around 8:45 a.m. at 710 Albany Street, which is listed as the visitor and patient parking garage.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Authorities have not identified the man, and the incident is under investigation by district detectives, Boston police said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is next to that parking garage.

