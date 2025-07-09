Man Indicted In Ongoing Years-Long Sex Abuse Case Involving Young Boys In Rockland: DA (Update)

James Valentine, age 57, of Cornwall-on-Hudson, was indicted on one count of course of sexual conduct against a child in the second degree, Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh II said on Wednesday, July 9.

The charge is a Class D violent felony, punishable by up to seven years in state prison. Valentine is scheduled to be arraigned on the indictment Thursday, July 10, at 9:30 a.m. before Judge Kevin F. Russo in Rockland County Court.

As previously reported by Daily Voice, Valentine was arrested earlier this month after an investigation by New York State Police revealed allegations of abuse involving multiple underage boys. Police say the case began in early June when two 15-year-old boys reported inappropriate contact at Valentine’s home in Cornwall.

That led to a broader investigation uncovering a pattern of alleged abuse spanning more than 20 years, with several incidents occurring in Clarkstown. Authorities say the most recent indictment is based on allegations that Valentine abused a boy from ages 8 to 12 between 2011 and 2016 at his former residence in Valley Cottage.

Valentine was initially charged with first-degree attempted criminal sexual act and second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child. He was arraigned in Clarkstown Town Court and held at the Rockland County Jail on $25,000 cash bail.

State Police say the investigation is ongoing and believe there may be additional victims, including outside New York State. Anyone with information is asked to contact New York State Police at 845-344-5300, referencing Case #NY2500504980.

The case is being prosecuted by Supervising Assistant District Attorney Gerard M. Damiani III of the Rockland County Special Victims Unit.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

