Man Had Physical Contact With 3 HS Students In HV, Gets Forcible Touching Charge: Cops

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office said Robert J. Siniscalchi of Hyde Park was arrested on Tuesday, June 3, following a month-long investigation by Sheriff’s Office Detectives in conjunction with the Arlington Central School District.

According to investigators, Siniscalchi is accused of engaging in inappropriate physical contact with three Arlington High School students. To protect the identities of the victims, no further information about them or the specific nature of the allegations was released.

According to his LinkedIn page, Siniscalchi has worked as a Media Tech at the school since September 1998.

Siniscalchi has been charged with three counts each of forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child, both misdemeanors. After being processed, he was released on appearance tickets and is scheduled to appear in the Town of LaGrange Court on Tuesday, June 17.

Authorities say the investigation is continuing. Anyone with information about this case — or with knowledge of similar incidents involving Siniscalchi — is asked to contact Detective Sistarenik at 845-486-3820 or bsistarenik@dutchessny.gov. Anonymous tips can also be submitted via the Sheriff’s Office tipline at 845-605-2583 or dcsotips@gmail.com. All information will be kept confidential.

