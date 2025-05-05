Man Found Drunk On I-87 Shoulder Gets Felony DWI Charge In Rockland County: Police

The events leading to the arrest began around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 1, when a trooper on routine patrol saw a vehicle stopped on the left shoulder of the Thruway near mile marker 18.8 in the hamlet of West Nyack, New York State Police announced on Friday, May 2.

Upon approaching the vehicle, the trooper found the driver, identified as Kenny Varma, in the driver’s seat. While interviewing him, the trooper smelled the odor of an alcoholic beverage on Varma’s breath and observed other signs of impairment, according to police.

Varma was asked to get out of the car and perform a sobriety test, which he failed, police said. He was then taken into custody and transported to police headquarters, where he refused to submit to a chemical breath test, according to authorities.

Investigators later determined that Varma had a prior DWI conviction within the last 10 years, elevating his new DWI charge to a felony offense.

Varma was charged with the felony DWI, refusal to submit to a chemical test, and other traffic offenses. He was then issued appearance tickets for the Town of Clarkstown Court and released to a sober third party.

