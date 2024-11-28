Light Rain Fog/Mist 47°

Man Drove Drunk With Child In Pickup Truck At Rockland County Service Area: Police

A man is facing a felony charge under Leandra’s Law after allegedly driving drunk with a child in his vehicle at a Hudson Valley service area.

A 10-year-old girl and a female passenger were also in the vehicle.

 Photo Credit: New York State Police
Joe Lombardi
The incident happened at about 3 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24, when troopers in Rockland County patrolling the Ramapo Service Area observed a 2017 Nissan pickup truck parked with its headlights on.

New York State Police said they found the driver, later identified as Genaro Garcia-Cortes, age 45, of the Bronx, apparently asleep in the driver’s seat with the keys in the ignition and an empty beer bottle in the cup holder. 

Troopers said Garcia-Cortes smelled of alcohol and was arrested for aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra’s Law, which applies to cases of impaired driving with a child in the car. 

A chemical test revealed a blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent, nearly double the legal limit.

He was processed at State Police Tarrytown and released with traffic tickets returnable to Village of Sloatsburg Court on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2025.

