Man Caught With 'Unknown Crystal Substance,' Fake IDs In Traffic Stop In NY: Police

The arrest happened on Monday, Oct. 13, after a Rye Police officer was alerted by a patrol vehicle’s license plate reader that a 2025 Toyota RAV4 on Purchase Street had a suspended registration, the City of Rye Police Department announced on Tuesday, Oct. 14.

The driver, Flushing resident Ming Wu, age 60, was taken into custody, and officers inventoried his vehicle before it was impounded. Police said several New York State driver’s licenses were discovered that did not belong to Wu. During the stop, Wu allegedly identified himself as Qingyong Ren using one of the licenses, the department said.

Police said Wu was also found with an unknown crystal substance and a spring-assisted knife.

Wu was charged with third-degree unlawful possession of personal identification, third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, false personation, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, all misdemeanors.

Wu was processed and released with a desk appearance ticket ordering him to return to Rye City Court on Tuesday, Oct. 28, at 9 a.m., police said.

