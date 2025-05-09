Man Caught With Over 150 Bags Of Fentanyl, Crack Cocaine In Hudson Valley: Officials

Michael Jarvis, age 49, of Northeast, was arrested on Sunday, May 4, following a traffic stop by Deputy Sheriff Dylan Merritt, the Dutchess County Drug Task Force announced on Friday, May 9.

The arrest came after community members reported significant drug activity in the Cooper Road area of Northeast. In response, Drug Task Force agents asked the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau to increase enforcement in the area.

According to the Task Force, during a traffic stop for minor infractions, deputies found over 150 bags of fentanyl and more than an ounce of crack cocaine, both packaged and ready for sale. Drug Task Force agents soon arrived on the scene to help in the investigation.

Jarvis was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell among other drug charges.

He was arraigned in Northeast Town Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail.

Officials thanked the community for helping to identify the problem and encouraged anyone with drug-related tips to contact the Drug Task Force tip line at 845-463-6040 or email drugtaskforcetips@gmail.com.

