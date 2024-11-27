Man Caught With Fentanyl During Traffic Stop On I-84: Police

The arrest occurred on Friday, Nov. 15, at around 3:45 p.m., when members of the Putnam County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit stopped a vehicle on Interstate 84 West in Southeast, according to Putnam County Sheriff Kevin J. McConville.

The driver, identified as 35-year-old Randy A. Cascino of Patterson, was found to be in possession of suspected fentanyl during the stop, the Sheriff's Office said.

Cascino was then taken into custody and transported to the Putnam County Correctional Facility for processing. He was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, authorities said.

He was issued an appearance ticket and released on his own recognizance. Cascino is scheduled to appear in the Town of Southeast Court at a later date.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.